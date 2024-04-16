Data Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Privacy

Attack against Space-Eyes claimed by IntelBroker

An aerial photo of the US Capitol in Washington.

(Defense Department)

Hackread reports that Miami-based geospatial intelligence company Space-Eyes was claimed to have been compromised by IntelBroker, which purportedly resulted in the exfiltration of the firm's sensitive data, including confidential U.S. national security information.

In an announcement on BreachForums, IntelBroker said that it was able to steal confidential files and correspondences between the firm and its U.S. government customers, including the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and different armed forces branches.

Moreover, further analysis by Hackread revealed that the compromised data included not only terrorism-related information and sanctioned cybercrime operations but also individuals' full names, phone numbers, company names, email addresses, hashed passwords, and complete location details.

Such an incident, which Space-Eyes has not yet confirmed, comes weeks after IntelBroker exposed Five Eyes data allegedly exfiltrated from U.S. federal technology consulting firm Acuity, the legitimacy of which was later confirmed by the firm and the U.S. government.

