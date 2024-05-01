Identity, AI/ML

Better identity threat detection sought by new Semperis ML-based tool

Code id tech finger safety verification concept scan background lock identity cyberspace control digital computer access system biometric security fingerprint technology identification scanner

(Adobe Stock)

SiliconAngle reports that more robust high-risk identity threat discovery and response efforts are being aimed by enterprise identity protection startup Semperis with its new machine learning-based Lightning Identity Runtime Protection identity threat detection and response service.

ML algorithms based on Semperis' response to identity attacks, including password spraying and credential stuffing intrusions, have been leveraged to train Lightning IRP, which monitors directory change tracking data in hybrid Active Directory and Entra ID environments, as well as attack path analysis and various exposure and compromise indicators to hasten responses to identity threats, according to Semperis.

"Detecting an anomaly is relatively easy. Putting it into context is where the challenge is. We've combined deep machine learning expertise with our first-hand knowledge of how real-life identity system attacks work to provide meaningful context that helps organizations isolate and address high-risk threats," said Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman.

Related

Data breach impacts Airsoft community site

Major airsoft game host and equipment renter Airsoft C3 had the sensitive data of 75,000 individuals part of its enthusiast community website compromised due to a Google Cloud Storage Bucket misconfiguration, indicating a significant threat to the U.S. airsoft community, according to Cybernews.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.