Bipartisan data privacy bill introduced

Technology firms would be subjected to online data collection restrictions under a new bipartisan and bicameral draft online privacy bill unveiled by Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., Reuters reports.

Aside from providing the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general oversight of consumer privacy concerns, the legislation would also require annual algorithm reviews from tech firms to ensure no risk of discrimination or any harm to individuals. Consumers would also be allowed to opt out from data processing should companies modify their privacy policies, as well as file lawsuits in the event of any privacy rights violations, under the bill.

"This bipartisan, bicameral draft legislation is the best opportunity we’ve had in decades to establish a national data privacy and security standard that gives people the right to control their personal information," said Cantwell and Rogers.