Raleigh Housing Authority had its sensitive data stolen in an attack in May exposed by the Black Basta ransomware operation
, reports The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Aside from exposing the Social Security cards of individuals connected to the RHA, Black Basta, which has been linked to the FIN7 cybercrime operation, also leaked financial documents, government IDs, and other information stolen from the housing authority, according to cybersecurity expert Dominic Alvieri.
Such an intrusion, which was discovered on May 4, resulted in the shutdown of RHA's online payment system and the disruption of housing application processing, which took weeks to restore.
The attack comes after the increased targeting of housing authorities across the U.S., with the LockBit ransomware operation compromising the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles in January and the Chattanooga Housing Authority last November. A ransomware attack also impacted the Indianapolis Housing Agency last October.