Vulnerability Management, Endpoint/Device Security

Bot attack defenses lacking in most US sites

Sixty-eight percent of U.S. websites lacked defenses against simple bot attacks and permitted all nine different bot types, while only 10% totally averted bot requests, reports SiliconAngle. Most vulnerable to bot attacks were e-commerce sites and classified ad sites, while totally vulnerable sites were found among 75% of companies with up to 50 employees, compared with 60% of companies with over 10,000 employees, according to a DataDome report. Moreover, fewer than 5% of sites using only the CAPTCHA tool were able to identify and thwart all bot attacks, compared with nearly 15% of sites with CAPTCHA and custom bot detection systems. "Bots are becoming more sophisticated by the day, and U.S. businesses are clearly not prepared for the financial and reputational damage these silent assassins can cause... Businesses which do not deal adeptly with bad bots risk significant reputational damage, as well as exposing their customers to unnecessary risk. They must act now to protect themselves against this growing threat," said DataDome Head of Research Antoine Vastel.

