Bot attacks spike

Cybernews reports that bot attacks have increased by almost twofold in 2023, with the highest activity observed during the fourth quarter.

While the online retail industry experienced the greatest gain in bot attacks, as well as the largest bot attack that reached almost 31 million requests, the bot industry continued to lead in the total number of intrusions, according to a report from Qrator Labs.

The findings also showed a 49.4% increase in the utilization of web scripts for bot distribution between the third and fourth quarters while browser bot-based requests rose by 5.6% during the same period.

On the other hand, bots' API requests declined by 24 percentage points during the same period.

"The drop in interest from bot operators in attacking mobile APIs could be the start of a new trend, but we'll have to wait until 2024 to be sure. What is clear for now is that we’ll probably see more bot attacks this year," said Qrator Labs Chief Business Officer Victor Zyamzin.