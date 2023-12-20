Cloud Security

Improved bot defense platform unveiled by Kasada

Increasingly sophisticated automated bot attacks are being sought to be combated by Australian enterprise cybersecurity startup Kasada with the updated version of its bot defense platform, according to SiliconAngle. Improvements made to the bot defense platform include continuously evolving protection facilitated by defense randomization across its architecture, dynamic defense enhancements allowing immediate response to adversaries, and a novel machine learning anomaly detection functionality. Kasada has also touted the inclusion of tamper-proof data collection through system-wide data integrity checks, as well as critical attack analytics and content delivery network integrations in the updated platform, which Kasada founder and CEO Sam Crowther said is part of the startup's commitment to persistent innovation in security. "The line between legal bot abuse and illegal online fraud has blurred and the barrier to entry for adversaries has lowered. The result is that the most sophisticated bot attacks are now becoming commonplace for businesses of all sizes and industries," said Crowther.

