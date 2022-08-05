Five mining firms and two environmental oversight agencies in Central and South America had more than 2TB of files and emails exposed by hacktivist collective Guacamaya on the Enlace Hacktivista website, CyberScoop reports. Guacamaya said that it leaked data from Ecuadorian state mining firm ENAMI, Colombian oil and gas provider New Granada Energy Corporation, Brazilian mining company Tejucana, Venezuelan oil firm Oryx, and Chilean mining company Quiborax, as well as Colombia's Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos and Guatemala's Ministerio De Ambiente y Recursos Naturales as a form of protest to the exploitation of the region's resources by the U.S. and other countries around the world. "All we really want, as our own mother warns us, is for this to stop. We want them to stop, to stop once and for all exploiting, mining, polluting, that desire for dominance," said Guacamaya in a translated statement. The leak comes after the same hacktivist group exposed 4.2TB of data detailing the pollution brought by a Swiss investment group's mining subsidiaries in Guatemala.