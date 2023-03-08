Acer has confirmed having its servers compromised following a post of threat actor Kernelware on BreachForums claiming that 160GB of data have been stolen from the Taiwanese computer giant, reports The Register. "We have recently detected an incident of unauthorized access to one of our document servers for repair technicians. While our investigation is ongoing, there is currently no indication that any consumer data was stored on that server," said an Acer spokesperson. Aside from confidential slides, presentations, and product documents, Kernelware claimed to steal Windows Imaging Format files, staff technical manuals, backend infrastructure data, Windows System Deployment Image files, Replacement Digital Product keys, binaries, BIOS components, ISO files, and ROM files. Acer has not confirmed the information leaked by Kernelware. Even though no customer data was impacted by breach, threat actors could still leverage the exposed data for other attacks, noted KnowBe4 Security Awareness Advocate Erich Kron. "Not all data breaches need to contain personal information about customers or employees, or financial information such as credit cards, to be a concern," said Kron.