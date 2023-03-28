Wisconsin's state court system had its computer network disrupted by a distributed denial-of-service attack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Immediate counter measures have limited the DDoS attack's impact to only temporarily intermittent service and slower online service responses, according to Wisconsin Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick. Meanwhile, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Kingsland Ziegler noted that no data compromise has arisen from the incident. No additional details regarding the perpetrator of the attack or the involvement of federal agencies in investigating the intrusion have been provided. Such an attack comes after a slew of attacks against the U.S. court system, including the ESXiArgs ransomware attack against Florida's Supreme Court last month, and the LockBit ransomware attacks against municipal courts in Mount Vernon and Circleville in Ohio. Data breaches have also impacted the federal judiciary's docketing and electronic filing systems, with the latter linked to the Sunburst attacks.