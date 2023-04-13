South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has disclosed being impacted by a data breach that compromised information from customers and individuals with test drive bookings in Italy and France, according to BleepingComputer. Attackers behind the incident were able to access customers' email addresses, telephone numbers, physical addresses, and vehicle chassis numbers, but not their identification numbers or financial information, said Hyundai. "Although there is no evidence that the data concerned have been used for fraudulent purposes, out of extreme caution, we invite you to pay particular attention and to verify any contact attempt via e-mail, mail and/or text message that may appear to come from Hyundai Italia or by other entities of the Hyundai Group," said Hyundai Italia in a letter that was also delivered to the automaker's French car owners. No further details regarding the extent of the attack have emerged. Such an incident follows a string of cybersecurity issues faced by the brand in recent months, including the exposure of car owner data stemming from vulnerabilities in its app.