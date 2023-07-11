American-Singaporean multinational gaming hardware firm Razer has confirmed that it began investigating a potentially massive data breach
on its systems after being alerted by FalconFeedsio cybersecurity researchers on July 9, BleepingComputer
reports.
Razer had its source code, encryption keys, database, and backend access logins for its main website and its products claimed to be stolen on Saturday by a hacker with the username "Nationalist" on a hacking forum, with the threat actor seeking $100,000 worth of Monero for the sale of the exfiltrated data. Nationalist also posted screenshots of file lists and trees, purported anti-cheat and reward system source code, email addresses, Razer Gold balances, and API information, as proof of the breach.
All Razer member accounts have been reset by the company following the intrusion, which was confirmed by BleepingComputer to have resulted in the exposure of legitimate user accounts.
"Once investigations have concluded, Razer anticipates that we will report this matter to the relevant authorities," said a Razer spokesperson.