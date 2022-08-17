Major Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skin trading platform CS.MONEY has been impacted by a cyberattack, resulting in the theft of $6 million worth of items and temporary site disruption, according to BleepingComputer. Efforts to restore the website are underway, noted CS.MONEY, which announced that it has partnered with other trading sites to prevent the trade of the 20,000 stolen skins on other CS:GO platforms. Threat actors who compromised CS.MONEY did so by obtaining Mobile Authenticator file access required for Steam authorization, noted CS.MONEY Public Relations Head Timofey Sobolevsky. Bot accounts with the skins were then controlled by the attackers, who then performed nearly 1,000 transactions for the operation. "We will prioritize returning these and compensating the users once we have restored CS.MONEY to a fully-functioning state. All the skins that have been transferred are in trade-lock now, so they couldn't have been moved further, and we hope to be able to get these back," said Sobolevsky.