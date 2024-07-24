BreachForums 1.0 site members’ info exposed

Infamous cybercrime site BreachForums, also known as Breached, had the personal information belonging to 212,414 members of its original iteration launched in 2022 and sequestered earlier this year exposed by the threat actor emo last week, reports BleepingComputer.

Included in the leaked database were BreachForums 1.0 members' user IDs, login names, email addresses, registration IP addresses, and last used IP addresses, according to emo, who noted that the data was from the site's November 2022 backup and had been sold by BreachForums owner Conor Fitzpatrick, also known as pompompurin, while out on bail following his initial arrest in March 2023. Such information, which was exported as tab-separated values, has already been added by Troy Hunt to the Have I Been Pwned data notification breach service and could be leveraged by cybersecurity researchers looking to provide more information on threat actors. The exposure of BreachForums 1.0 members' information comes over a year after the database of the RaidForums site with details from 478,000 members was leaked.