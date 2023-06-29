Despite the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, 81% of large enterprise chief information security officers expressed plans to grow their IT workforce, reports TechRepublic. At least a 10% increase in IT headcount is being mulled by 67% of respondents as they work on their organizations' digital transformation efforts, with cybersecurity, cloud platforms, and customer or user experience being the most sought IT skills, according to a Gartner study. The findings also showed that upskilling and reskilling training programs for IT staff are being planned by 47% of respondents, while 46% intend to create fusion teams composed of technical and business workers. Meanwhile, only 4% reported current utilization of "AI-augmented workers" amid claims by OpenAI that the technology will displace one-fifth of the workforce. "Even with advances in AI, Gartner predicts that the global job impact will be neutral in the next several years due to enterprise adoption lags, implementation times, and learning curves," said Gartner Senior Principal Analyst Jose Ramirez.