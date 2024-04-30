Nearly 2M impacted by Financial Business and Consumer Solutions breach

BleepingComputer reports that U.S. nationally licensed debt collection agency Financial Business and Consumer Solutions had information from more than 1.95 million individuals across the country compromised following a data breach in February.

Infiltration of the network of FBCS — which collects unpaid consumer credit, healthcare, auto loan, commercial, and student loan debt — between Feb. 14 and 26 provided threat actors access to individuals' full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, account details, and driver's license numbers or ID cards, said FBCS in a data breach notification filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Such an attack has not yet been claimed by any threat operation but more security measures have since been adopted by the collection agency in an effort to curb future intrusions. Individuals whose data may have been compromised have been given free credit monitoring for a year and have been urged to be vigilant of suspicious credit report and account statement activity.