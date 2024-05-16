Security through data

Security needs to be everywhere a potential threat exists – from an IOT device to an OT device, a factory floor, an element of infrastructure, an oil rig, a robotic device or an MRT machine – Cisco recognized that with increased connection comes a greater risk than ever before and that you must bring the security to these workloads…not the other way around.

In order to keep up with today’s sophisticated and expansive threat landscape, security can no longer be a fence; it needs to be embedded through the fabric of data centers, whether public or private. Cisco Hypershield does just that and gives defenders a fighting chance against adversaries, as now the industry has the advantage.