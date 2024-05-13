Info on The Post Millennial data breach added to HaveIBeenPwned

The Have I Been Pwned data breach notification service has included information for more than 26 million individuals affected by a recent hack targeting The Post Millennial, a conservative Canadian online news magazine, BleepingComputer reports.

The data breach, which also impacted the affiliated online news platform Human Events, resulted in the defacement of both websites' front pages and the theft of sensitive data, including mailing lists, subscriber details, and information on their writers and editors. The exposed data was reported to encompass full names, email addresses, usernames, passwords, IP addresses, phone numbers, physical addresses, and genders, posing significant privacy and security risks for affected individuals.

Although the origin of the leaked data remains unclear, Have I Been Pwned founder Troy Hunt decided to add it to the service to alert potential victims. The Post Millennial has not issued a public statement regarding the breach, and both The Post Millennial and Human Events have not responded to calls for comment.