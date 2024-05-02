Data Security, Breach, Privacy

Data breach hits Panda Restaurants

A computer popup box screen warning of a system being hacked, compromised software environment.

(Adobe Stock Images)

BleepingComputer reports that major Asian-American restaurant company Panda Restaurant Group, which counts Panda Express and Hibachi-San as its subsidiaries, had the personal data of its current and former associates compromised following a breach of its corporate systems in March.

Infiltration of Panda Restaurant Group's systems between March 7 and 11 enabled attackers to exfiltrate individuals' names, driver's license numbers, and other personal identifiers, said the firm in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

While the number of impacted individuals remains uncertain, Panda emphasized that neither customer data nor store operations was affected by the incident. More extensive investigation into the attack, which was immediately remediated, is already being conducted alongside law enforcement and third-party cybersecurity experts, according to Panda.

"Panda also implemented additional technical safeguards to further enhance the security of information in our possession and to help prevent similar events from happening in the future," noted the company.

Related

Data breach impacts Airsoft community site

Major airsoft game host and equipment renter Airsoft C3 had the sensitive data of 75,000 individuals part of its enthusiast community website compromised due to a Google Cloud Storage Bucket misconfiguration, indicating a significant threat to the U.S. airsoft community, according to Cybernews.

Details on 2021 Chemonics hack remain scant

International development firm Chemonics, which mainly caters to the United States Agency of International Development, has not yet provided more extensive information regarding a cyberattack that compromised more than 6,000 individuals initially reported in July 2021, reports FedScoop.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.