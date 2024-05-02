Data breach hits Panda Restaurants

BleepingComputer reports that major Asian-American restaurant company Panda Restaurant Group, which counts Panda Express and Hibachi-San as its subsidiaries, had the personal data of its current and former associates compromised following a breach of its corporate systems in March.

Infiltration of Panda Restaurant Group's systems between March 7 and 11 enabled attackers to exfiltrate individuals' names, driver's license numbers, and other personal identifiers, said the firm in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

While the number of impacted individuals remains uncertain, Panda emphasized that neither customer data nor store operations was affected by the incident. More extensive investigation into the attack, which was immediately remediated, is already being conducted alongside law enforcement and third-party cybersecurity experts, according to Panda.

"Panda also implemented additional technical safeguards to further enhance the security of information in our possession and to help prevent similar events from happening in the future," noted the company.