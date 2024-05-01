Philadelphia Inquirer breach impacts over 25K

The Philadelphia Inquirer has confirmed that 25,549 individuals had their personal and financial details exfiltrated following a cyberattack last May, according to BleepingComputer.

Infiltrating The Inquirer's internal information systems from May 11, 2023, to May 13, 2023, enabled attackers to steal people's names and other personal information, as well as their financial account numbers and credit/debit card numbers along with those accounts' PINs, passwords, and access and security codes, said Philadelphia's largest newspaper in data breach notifications sent to impacted individuals.

Such disclosure by The Inquirer comes nearly a year after the intrusion was claimed to have been conducted by the Cuba ransomware operation, which purported to exfiltrate not only the newspaper's tax documents, financial files, and bank employee correspondences, but also their tax documents and server's source code. Cuba ransomware was then reported by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to have amassed more than $60 million in ransoms by August 2022.