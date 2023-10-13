Ransomware, Privacy

California bill bolstering K-12 cyber defenses signed into law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved into law legislation that would enable the state's cybersecurity agency CAL-SIC to provide assistance to K-12 schools amid the growing prevalence of K-12 cyberattacks, reports CBS Bay Area. Such a law comes after the Los Angeles Unified School District had data from 2,000 students stolen in a ransomware attack last year. Last year also saw California's Glenn County School District experience days-long systems disruption as a result of a ransomware attack. "With limited resources and ever more sophisticated cyberattacks, it is more urgent than ever that we help school districts prevent and respond to cyber threats. The functioning of our districts and the privacy of staff and student data must be protected," said Assembly Member Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, who introduced the approved measure, adding that there has not been adequate cybersecurity support for education facilities across the state prior to the new law.

