California cities in same county subjected to separate cyberattacks

Separate cyberattacks have hit two cities within California's Contra Costa County on Feb. 22, StateScoop reports.



Ransomware has impacted the City of Oakley, prompting a state of emergency declaration even though no emergency services have been affected. "The city's Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated, and IT has taken affected systems offline while we work to safely secure and restore services," said officials, who noted that ongoing systems recovery efforts may defer some non-emergency services. On the other hand, the City of Pleasant Hill had its IT infrastructure compromised in another cyber incident, which has not affected city services. "IT professionals detected and responded to a cyber intrusion targeting the City's computer servers. The intrusion was quickly isolated in order to minimize any damage," said officials. There has been no evidence so far suggesting an association between both attacks even though they occurred within the same county on the same day, according to officials.