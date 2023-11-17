Long Beach, California municipal network attacked

A statement issued by the city of Long Beach, California, disclosed that its government systems have been affected by a cybersecurity incident, according to The Record. "The Citys technology and cybersecurity teams are working diligently to identify the source and scope of the incident, assess potential vulnerabilities, and implement additional security measures, as well as gather recommendations on mitigation, response and recovery plans," according to the statement. The city clarified that systems were taken down as part of investigation and remediation efforts and that there was no indication of police, fire, or 911 systems being affected. It did not comment on whether or not ransom demands have been made. The city government's phone and email systems as well as certain facilities will remain online, but residents "may experience some delays with systems and services," according to the statement. More than five cities in California have been affected by similar cybersecurity incidents this year.