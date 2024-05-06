France ready for ‘unprecedented’ cyber threats in upcoming Olympics

French cybersecurity defenders were noted by the country's National Agency for the Security of Information Systems, or ANSSI, Chief Vincent Strubel to be prepared to combat the "unprecedented" cybersecurity threats expected to hit the country during the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris, The Associated Press reports.

While Russia has been the primary threat in the lead-up to the games, France has also been preparing to thwart intrusions by cybercriminals and hacktivist operations, according to Strubel.

No further details have been given regarding the cybersecurity defenses being done by France's cybersecurity teams but Jeremy Couture, who leads the cybersecurity hub of the Paris Games, is expecting threats to the games to be uneventful. Moreover, France has been given a "silver" for its cybersecurity readiness for the upcoming games by Swedish cybersecurity firm Outpost24.

"Just as pickpockets and ticket touts target groups of tourists, cybercriminals will be conscious of increased online traffic towards the Paris 2024 games and will hope to capitalize," said the Outpost24 report.