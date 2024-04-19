French hospital impacted by cyberattack

Major French health provider Hospital Simone Veil had its operations significantly impacted by a cyberattack that disrupted all its computers earlier this week, BleepingComputer reports.

While the intrusion has not compromised operations of the hospital's emergency, surgery, pediatrics, psychiatry, obstetrics, rehabilitation, and home hospitalization units, nearly 30% of non-urgent surgeries, along with numerous non-urgent consultations, have been postponed due to the incident, noted CHC-SV, which added that all procedures have been recorded using pen and paper following the attack.

"The cyberattack is currently being analyzed with the help of expert partners (ANSSI, Cert Santé, Orange CyberDefense, GHT06). So far, there has been no demand for ransom nor any data theft identified. Investigations are ongoing," said CHC-SV in the breach announcement.

CHC-SV added that while such a substantial compromise was unprecedented for the organization, recent cybersecurity exercises have been beneficial in attack mitigation and containment efforts.