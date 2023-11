Nearly all operations at California's Tri-City Medical Center have resumed after being significantly disrupted by a cyberattack earlier this month, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune . After having its systems infiltrated on Nov. 9, Tri-City was able to restore its electronic health platform and ambulance services on Nov. 17. While employees have noted ransomware involvement in the incident, Tri-City has not yet provided more information regarding the intrusion, as well as potentially compromised data. "We will share relevant updates with our staff, patients, and the community as more information becomes available," said Tri-City in a Nov. 21 statement. Ambulance traffic and cardiac cases were reported by Palomar Health to have slightly increased during operational disruptions at Tri-City although the extent of the correlation remains uncertain. Meanwhile, UC San Diego Health CEO Patricia Maysent noted that its partnership deal with Tri-City, which would involve the transfer of the hospital's assets and liabilities, would not be impacted by the incident.