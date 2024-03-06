Canadian financial intelligence agency disrupted by cyberattack

Several systems of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, the country's financial intelligence agency, have been taken down following a cyberattack during the weekend, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

No further information regarding the incident was provided. However, FINTRAC emphasized that the intrusion did not impact its intelligence or classified systems while noting that efforts to restore affected systems alongside the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and other partners are already underway. Such an intrusion comes only weeks after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was reported to have been subjected to an "alarming" cyberattack, as well as the discovery of "malicious cyber activity" within the network of the country's foreign ministry, which was reported to have resulted in the compromise of personal data. Current and former members of the RCMP and the Canadian Armed Forces also had their information exposed following a third-party breach in November.