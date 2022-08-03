Underrepresented groups may be able to penetrate the tech industry amid the increasing need to address significant workforce gaps in cybersecurity, according to TechCrunch. Diversity is crucial in ensuring organizational security, with different outlooks being potentially transformative to cyber teams, noted AWS Chief Information Security Officer CJ Moses during last week's AWS re:Inforce event. "I also think new hires can offer a team high levels of clarity because they don't have years of bias or a group think baked into their mechanisms. So when you're hiring, our best practices encourage being sensitive to the makeup of the interview panels, having multiple viewpoints and backgrounds, because diversity brings diversity," said Moses. Women and trans people have been noted by JupiterOne Field Security Director Jasmine Henry to be a transformative force in cybersecurity. However, diversity should be more emphasized in the hiring process to advance such transformation. "I think theres a lot of responsibility on employers, especially large employers, to train these apprenticeships, to upskill their own workforce, to partner with community groups to train individuals who want to take those roles," added Henry.