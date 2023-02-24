Even though the ongoing economic downturn is expected by 85% of C-suite executives to prompt layoffs at their organizations, only 10% of those in the cybersecurity industry noted the potential for job cuts this year, which is lower than those in human resources, finance, operations, marketing, and sales, Fortune reports. Cybersecurity job security has been strengthened by the expected increase in cyberattacks amid the weakening economy, a report from (ISC) showed. "This isn't rocket science – one man's garbage is another man's treasure. In this case, the economic uncertainty were facing is an absolute goldmine for threat actors," said (ISC) CEO Clar Rosso. The report also noted that while layoffs in cybersecurity are more likely to impact entry-level workers than senior-level employees, job performance is a key consideration in deciding whether workers will be let go. Meanwhile, organizations have been urged by Rosso to maintain employee morale to strengthen talent retention and reduce insider threat risks.