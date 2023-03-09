VentureBeat reports that cybersecurity training and upskilling provider RangeForce has landed a $20 million investment from a Series B funding round. Organizations could leverage RangeForce's cloud-based platform for cybersecurity readiness evaluations, refinements, and validation using content patterned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks. Attacks could also be simulated using the platform to help security teams practice threat mitigation efforts. "While the skill shortage plagues cybersecurity, attackers are not letting up. As a result, overloaded cybersecurity teams struggle to build and validate key defensive skills when it matters most: before an attack," said RangeForce co-founder and CEO Taavi Must, who emphasized the importance of reducing human risk in preventing breaches. RangeForce was also touted by Must to feature continuous cyber readiness evaluation abilities not available in its key competitors. "RangeForce is designed to teach learners, providing enough support to snare consistent and continuous improvement. We guide learners through a concept and ensure their comprehension, rather than just assessing their knowledge," Must added.