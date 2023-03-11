New York City has unveiled a new internship program aimed at attracting more women and people of color in cybersecurity, in keeping with increased cyber workforce diversity pushed by the recently presented National Cybersecurity Strategy, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Recruitment and matchmaking initiatives for part-time and full-time cybersecurity internships will be funded by the New York City Economic Development Corporation. "The NYCEDC Cyber NYC Internship Program will help some of New York's best and brightest minds gain the experience they need to excel in the cybersecurity industry," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Significant moves to bolster future cyber workforce members are crucial amid an evolving cybersecurity landscape, according to Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y. Meanwhile, City College Cybersecurity Master's Program Co-Director Tarek Saadawi also emphasized the importance of such internships for aspiring cyber workers' professional growth. The NYCEDC will be accepting applicants for the internship program until March 31.