Microsoft expands cybersecurity skills initiative

Microsoft is extending its cyberskills development initiative to 23 new countries, including the UK, Australia, Sweden, France and Canada, to address increasing demand as well as lack of diversity, according to TechHQ. Executive Kate Behncken notes that in the countries new to the program, just 17% of cybersecurity workers are female. The company is also collaborating with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in an effort to enhance the ability of growing cybersecurity personnel by providing postsecondary education and training and creating research on the lack of skills in selected countries. Microsoft’s cybersecurity campaign involves partnership with 135 community colleges. It offers educator training, free curriculum and teaching tools, and also provides best practices via the American Association of Community Colleges. Technical assistance grants will be awarded to recipients, while students will receive scholarships. Behncken added that there will be a total of 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs available globally by 2025, as predicted by Cybersecurity Ventures.

New Boston technology officials named

StateScoop reports that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has appointed former South Bend, Indiana, and Pittsburgh Chief Information Officer Santiago Garces as the city's new CIO, replacing interim CIO Alex Lawrence, while Massachusetts Digital Service's Julia Guttierez has been named as the city's new chief digital officer.

