New Boston technology officials named

StateScoop reports
that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has appointed former South Bend, Indiana, and Pittsburgh Chief Information Officer Santiago Garces as the city's new CIO, replacing interim CIO Alex Lawrence, while Massachusetts Digital Service's Julia Guttierez has been named as the city's new chief digital officer.
Garces will lead the city's Department of Innovation and Technology, where he will be tasked to manage Boston's overall technology strategy
"My career has been focused on how city governments can better use technology with and for their residents. I am looking forward to taking the next steps here in Boston, where there is a great track record of tech innovation and a great opportunity to do even more," Garces said.
Meanwhile, Gutierrez will be overseeing the department's digital services team, with both officials ordered to improve the accessibility of city services to nearly 700,000 residents.
"Technology is essential for delivering great city services — from closing the digital divide, to streamlining City transactions and performing data analytics to improve our operations," said Wu.