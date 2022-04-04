Report sheds light on DevOps compensation

More individuals working in DevOps earned $150,000 to $250,000 in 2021 than in any year since 2019, with those in the financial services industry having the highest compensation, ZDNet reports
.
Tech salaries
continued to be higher in the U.S. than in Europe, while people working in companies with more advanced "DevOps evolution" had increased pay, a Puppet survey revealed.
The findings also showed that while compensation for both DevOps software and engineers has risen between 2020 and 2021, a faster growth rate was observed among managers.
The rate of DevOps team managers reporting incomes exceeding $150,000 increased from only 18% in 2020 to 33% in 2021, while the rate of practitioners who had salaries ranging from $125,000 to $150,000 rose by 10% to 14% during the same period.
"This finding bolsters the hypothesis that organizations with highly developed DevOps practices had the capacity and incentive to pay significantly more to recruit and retain both managers and practitioners during a challenging job market," said Puppet.