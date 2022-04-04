State provides $6M grant for University of Arizona cyber program

Arizona has granted $6 million to help expand the University of Arizona's cybersecurity and operations program by twofold, KGUN-TV reports.
The University of Arizona's Cyber Intelligence and Information Operations currently has nearly 900 students from all parts of the world who are being prepared for one of the most in-demand occupations across the U.S., according to program director Jason Denna.
"We've already been identified as the number one cyber program in the nation. To keep the standards up and be able to push out even more highly qualified graduates the university and [Arizona Board of Regents] have provided us with this funding," Denna said.
The state funds will be allocated toward hiring nine new faculty members, as well as strengthening infrastructure to attain the university's goal of having 2,000 students by 2025 and 5,000 students by 2030, noted Denna.
"We have one of the most advanced cyber learning environments in the nation run by advanced [artificial intelligence] as well," he added.