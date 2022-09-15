Almost all tech professionals around the world have higher salaries this year than last year, with increased pay for those with more than three years of experience fueling the growth in compensation, while growing preference for remote working has prompted remote salaries to surpass local ones, reports TechRepublic. A Hired survey revealed that San Francisco Bay Area offered both the highest average local and remote salaries across the U.S., at $174,063 and $175,909, respectively, followed by Seattle and New York. On the other hand, Atlanta had the highest average salary after adjusting for living costs. Meanwhile, the U.S. continued to offer the highest local and remote average salaries for engineering management roles at $196,000 and $198,000, respectively. The poll also showed that pay gaps between startups and enterprises have shrunk to their lowest levels since 2019. "The hiring climate this year has been full of contradictions and challenges. We've seen climbing salaries, aggressive hiring, and layoffs all at once. However, the hiring landscape remains competitive as companies innovate and diversify their teams through remote work," said Hired CEO Josh Brenner.