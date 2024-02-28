Another pharma firm reports cyberattack and data breach

Major U.S. pharmaceutical services firm Cencora, formerly AmerisourceBergen, had its IT systems compromised following a cyberattack that has resulted in a data breach, BleepingComputer reports.

Information systems of Cencora were discovered to have been infiltrated by threat actors on Feb. 21, who may have exfiltrated personal information, said the pharmaceutical giant in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such an intrusion, which was not yet claimed by any threat operation, has already been mitigated, according to Cencora. No further details regarding the incident were provided but Cencora emphasized that the attack is not associated with the Change Healthcare breach that caused widespread pharmaceutical billing disruptions. "We have no reason to believe there is a connection between the incident at Change and the unauthorized activity at Cencora," said the pharmaceutical company, which also noted that an investigation into the potential impact of the attack on its operations and finances is still underway.