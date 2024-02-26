Significant data breach at Los Angeles International Airport admitted by IntelBroker

The Los Angeles International Airport had a database containing 2.5 million records exposed by IntelBroker following a cyberattack against one of its customer relationship management systems conducted this month, reports Hackread. IntelBroker disclosed targeting the vulnerable CRM system to infiltrate the database of LA Airport, which contained full names, CPA numbers, company names, plane model numbers, and aircraft tail numbers, in addition to 1.9 million emails. However, such an incident did not impact customer and traveler information. IntelBroker also emphasized that it was behind the intrusion, contrary to the incident's attribution to "kwillsy" in a posting on BreachForums. Such claims by IntelBroker come after the threat actor took responsibility for compromising Robert Half, General Electric, and Weee!, as well as exposing a portion of the Facebook Marketplace database. The disclosure also comes amid mounting data breaches since the year began, with recent incidents reported by Infosys, Jason's Deli, Washington National Insurance Company, and Bankers Life and Casualty Company.