IntelBroker, Sanggiero take credit for Robert Half compromise

Hackread reports that global human resource consulting firm Robert Half International has been claimed to be compromised by threat actors IntelBroker and Sanggiero in separate attacks earlier this month, which resulted in significant data exfiltration.
Infiltration of Robert Half's systems has resulted in the theft of the firm's confidential records, customer details, and employee files, as well as its OpenAI and Twilio configuration settings, according to IntelBroker, which is selling the exfiltrated data for $20,000 worth of Monero. Other information touted to have been stolen from Robert Half included Git repositories and the company's client list but an investigation into the extent of the incident is still ongoing. Such a development comes nearly a week after IntelBroker exposed a portion of the Facebook Marketplace database and almost two years after Robert Half revealed having experienced a data breach that impacted more than 1,000 of its customers.
