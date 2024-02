Facebook Marketplace had a portion of its database claimed to be exposed by IntelBroker Hackread reports. Such a database, which was exfiltrated in an October cyberattack against a Facebook contractor by another threat actor going by the name of "algoatson" on Discord, contained nearly 200,000 data entries, including full names, phone numbers, Facebook and physical IDs, and Facebook profile settings, according to IntelBroker, who did not specify the contractor that was allegedly targeted by the hack. Further examination of the stolen data by Hackread revealed that 24,127 email addresses had also been compromised. Individuals using Facebook Marketplace have been urged to replace their passwords and activate two-factor authentication, track account activity and attempted phishing incidents, and tighten their Facebook privacy settings, as well as be vigilant of potential voice and SMS phishing attacks. Such claims come after IntelBroker claimed attacks against the U.S. Department of Defense, General Electric, and the Weee! grocery delivery service.