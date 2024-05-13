Australian lender Firstmac hacked by ransomware gang

Brisbane-based mortgage lender Firstmac is the latest Australian business to be targeted by cybercriminals, warning customers that it suffered a data breach a day after the new Embargo cyber-extortion group leaked over 500 GB of data, including sensitive customer data such as names, addresses, email credentials, and bank details, reports Cyber Daily.

The hackers have not published their ransom demand on their leak site, nor shared any proof of the hack. However, a countdown on the leak site points to a ransom deadline of May 8.

The company said in a statement that it became aware of an unauthorized third party breaching one of its internal databases and gaining access to sensitive information belonging to some clients, who have been notified.

“We have also notified the relevant authorities of this incident and are continuing to update them on any developments in our investigation. Our investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to communicate in a timely and transparent manner,” according to the company statement.