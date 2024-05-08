Ransomware, Data Security, Breach

Ransomware attack hits Brandywine Realty Trust

Major U.S. real estate investment trust company Brandywine Realty Trust disclosed having its data compromised following a ransomware attack against its network, TechCrunch reports.

Aside from data theft, the intrusion has also resulted in the disruption of several business applications used by the firm for its systems, said Brandywine — which counts IBM, Comcast, and Spark Therapeutics as its biggest tenants — in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investigation into whether attackers were able to exfiltrate personal or sensitive information is still underway but Brandywine noted that the incident has already been contained following the shutdown of affected systems. Brandywine also said that no material impact on its operations is expected as a result of the incident.

Publicly traded organizations across the U.S. have been mandated to report material cyber incidents to the SEC and their investors since December.

