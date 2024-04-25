Ransomware, Vulnerability Management, Malware

CISA to deploy automated vulnerability warning program by year end

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said that the agency's automated vulnerability warning program will be ready for full deployment by the end of the year, according to CyberScoop.

More than 2,000 warnings regarding software flaws actively targeted by ransomware gangs have already been provided by the software to nearly 7,000 organizations since being piloted in January 2023 under the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022, said Easterly at an Institute for Security and Technology-hosted event.

"The warning pilot is focused on reducing the prevalence of ransomware by using our vulnerability scanning tools to let businesses know if they have vulnerabilities that need to be patched," Easterly noted.

While alerts will be given to organizations that have already shown interest in the agency's cyber hygiene scanning tool, Easterly said that CISA could also warn entities that have appeared on Shodan and other internet-scanning services.

Action needed amid escalating ransomware attacks, record-high payments

With ransomware payments exceeding $1 billion for the first time last year amid an almost 18% increase in ransomware attack prevalence between 2022 and 2023, the Institute for Security and Technology's Ransomware Task Force has called for the accelerated implementation of its nearly 50 recommendations in combating ransomware attacks, only half of which have been addressed over the last three years, Cybernews reports.

Third-party ransomware attack threatens Sweden’s liquor supply

Swedish government-owned liquor retailer Systembolaget, which is the country's lone vendor of alcoholic beverages, has warned of a shortage of some beers, wines, and spirits across the country following a ransomware attack against its distributor Skanlog, which its CEO Mona Zuko has attributed to a North Korean state-sponsored threat operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

