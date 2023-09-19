U.S. global consumer and professional products manufacturer Clorox has disclosed the possibility of product shortages and delays due to widespread operational disruption linked to a cyberattack last month, ABC News reports. After taking down some systems following the cyberattack, Clorox noted that efforts to restore impacted IT infrastructure are already underway and that normal automated order processing will resume during the week of Sept. 25. "Clorox has already resumed production at the vast majority of its manufacturing sites and expects the ramp up to full production to occur over time. At this time, the Company cannot estimate how long it will take to resume fully normalized operations," said the company in a filing. Investigation into the cyberattack's financial and business impact is still ongoing. "It is premature for the Company to determine longer-term impact, including fiscal year outlook, given the ongoing recovery," said Clorox, which did not provide details on the brands that could be affected by the incident.