U.S. global consumer and professional products manufacturer Clorox had some of its operations disrupted after it took down certain IT systems due to "unauthorized" network activity, according to BNN Bloomberg.

"While we are working diligently to respond to and address this issue, these systems will remain offline out of an abundance of caution, as we work to add additional protections and hardening measures to further secure them," said a Clorox spokesperson, who added that workarounds have already been adopted in response to the incident.

No additional information regarding the compromise of its systems has been provided by Clorox, which disclosed in a regulatory filing that an investigation into the incident is already being done by law enforcement and other cybersecurity experts.

Such an incident comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of new cyber reporting rules that would compel cyberattack disclosures within four days of an incident beginning next month.