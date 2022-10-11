Network World reports that WAN solutions provider Aryaka has rolled out a new version of its Zero Trust WAN product, which has been upgraded with a Secure Web Gateway and Firewall-as-a-Service. The new solution is a wholly cloud-based offering compared to the box-based SD-WAN version the company previously offered to enterprises and provides greater flexibility for organizations with remote employees while still ensuring secure network traffic between branch offices and employee devices using the company's own cloud. The company says the new Secure Web Gateway is capable of securing both site-to-internet and user-to-internet traffic and features benefits including reduced operational complexity, correlated viewing over various systems during the same events, streamlined updating and patching of components and reduced total cost of ownership, which is achieved through centralized management and tight integration between the varied parts of the security equation. The new solution is part of Aryaka's efforts toward a WAN offering with SASE capabilities, according to IDC researcher Chris Rodriguez.