A funding round has generated $20 million for Cado Security, which provides enterprises with a cloud forensics and incident response platform designed to speed up their incident remediation capabilities through automation, VentureBeat reports. The Cado Security platform automatically gathers and analyzes forensic-level data in cloud, container, and serverless environments, which security teams may then use to pinpoint the root cause of a specific breach. While there has been significant investment in cloud prevention and detection, when it comes to incident response, there is a huge gap, according to Cado Security co-founder and CEO James Campbell.Once something bad is identified, organizations often don't have the ability to understand the true scope, impact and root cause of an incident. Human analysts can use the wealth of data Cado Security automatically collects, including data from cloud provider logs and disk memory to generate a report detailing compromised accounts and roles as well as the root cause of the security incident, allowing them to formulate the proper response.