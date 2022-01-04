CIOs reveal 2022 cloud wishlist

While organizations’ chief information officers are now more welcoming toward cloud computing than they were 10 years ago, most still have issues that they would like the industry to address in 2022, David Linthicum wrote in a commentary that ran in InfoWorld.

These include getting vendors and consultants to give one answer to technical questions regarding the cloud, as getting different answers each time makes them question their investment.

CIOs would also like to obtain cloud security solutions with all the important features, including identity management solutions, updated encryption, backup systems and authentication features, but at costs lower than they are currently.

“Interestingly enough, the overuse of cloud security technology makes things less secure because it increases complexity and thus increases the likelihood that you won’t properly leverage the security technology,” according to Linthicum.

Finally, CIOs are hoping to see a greater pool of cloud talent on the market this year, despite signs that the current talent shortage is going to continue for the foreseeable future.