Enterprise services provider Lumen has released findings from its latest DDoS report, which showed that the number of distributed denial-of-service attacks that exploited the cloud is on the rise, according to eWeek. The report, which is based on data gathered from Lumens DDoS team and the threat research team at Black Lotus Labs, found that threat actors are using compromised hosts or anonymizing services to exploit cloud-based services and then leveraging the providers resources to target its victims with volumetric attacks. These instances show that cloud providers should also take steps to protect their services from abuse, according to the group. Lumen reports that its data for the second quarter of 2022 comprised4,572 mitigated attacks, equating to around 50 attacks per day, and the highest number of attacks occurred on April 8 and April 13. The three most-targeted markets in the 500 largest attacks were in telecommunications, gaming, and software and technology. The days that saw the most frequent attacks were Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the least frequency of attacks occurred on Sundays, according to the report.