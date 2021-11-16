Cloud migration blamed for rise in app-based security breaches

Ninety-one percent of app security managers reported experiencing vulnerable app-related security breaches during the past year, with 54% attributing breaches to their transition to the cloud, TechRadar
reports citing a survey from Checkmarx.
“Security breaches within the enterprise have unfortunately become a societal norm, so identifying those gaps and creating the solutions to eliminate them is integral to the success of businesses today,“ said Checkmarx founder and Chief Technology Officer Marty Siman.
Respondents were mainly challenged in software supply chain visualization and security by “gaining visibility into open source packages being utilized in custom applications.“
Meanwhile, most developers reported being able to create a product with adequate security despite the increasing prevalence of vulnerable application-related breaches. The report also showed that 49% of software developers and 42% of AppSec managers reported planning to implement a DevSecOps
model in an effort to curb the likelihood of experiencing breaches.
Moreover, penetration testing has been employed by organizations of 38% of AppSec managers and software developers to avert future attacks, while 40% of software developers reported implementation of required AppSec training.